Partner

Akin

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Chris Spicer, Akin partner and head of the media, entertainment & sports practice, is a leading entertainment finance lawyer, advising on high-profile deals between independent studios and financial institutions for major film, TV and streaming projects. He also counsels on music and gaming ventures. Spicer recently advised a financial institution on a $1.1-billion secured library credit facility and a global investment firm on a $100-million Series A equity investment. His work includes major credit facilities for financiers, borrowers and distributors. Notable clients include CAT5, Aperture Media Partners, Comerica Bank, XYZ Films, Fifth Season, East West Bank, FilmNation and MUFG Bank. A member of Akin’s management committee, Spicer also leads pro bono efforts, advised the American Film Institute and mentors attorneys through Akin’s advisor program.