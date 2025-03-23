Senior Partner

Chris Van Dusen is a senior partner at Solyco Capital, a private equity-driven venture capital firm specializing in capital solutions for late-stage startups and growth companies. He leads capitalization and deal generation, leveraging his expertise in scaling businesses to successful acquisitions. Van Dusen serves on the boards of ai.io, Bonus and AthleteAgent and is a frequent speaker on capital raising and leadership, presenting at Hamptons Tech Week and EO conferences. His insights have been featured on podcasts like Making Billions and The Registered Investment Advisor. Previously, he was chief growth officer at Balanced Health Botanicals, leading its successful 2021 exit. Van Dusen is a board member of Alder, a founding member of Forged Eagle Society and an Entrepreneurs’ Organization member.