Christopher Jorge Del Moral-Niles

Chief Financial Officer

East West Bank

COMMERCIAL BANKING

Christopher J. Del Moral-Niles was appointed executive vice president and chief financial officer of East West Bancorp and East West Bank in October 2023. Previously, he served as CFO of Associated Banc-Corp for a decade and held leadership roles at First American and Union Bank, serving as senior vice president and director of liability management. Earlier, he was an investment banker at Merrill Lynch and Lehman Brothers. Del Moral-Niles earned his bachelor’s degree from UC Berkeley and an M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson School of Management. He is a CFA charterholder. With extensive experience in financial leadership, treasury management and investment banking, he brings deep expertise to East West Bank’s strategic growth and financial operations.

