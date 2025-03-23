Daniel N. Shallman

Managing Partner Covington & Burling

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Daniel Shallman, managing partner of Covington & Burling’s Los Angeles office, is a nationally recognized, Chambers-ranked whitecollar defense lawyer. A former federal prosecutor, he has defended major financial institutions, senior bank executives and fintech companies since entering private practice in 2007. Shallman has handled high-profile cases, including DOJ, SEC and state investigations into mortgage-backed securities, improper sales practices and AML risks in the gaming industry. He secured DOJ declinations for executives in fraud and False Claims Act investigations and serves as lead AML counsel for a major U.S. bank and a social media company. In 2024, Shallman led an independent investigation for the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors into former Supervisor Mark Ridley- Thomas and county contracting practices. His expertise spans banking, finance and regulatory defense.