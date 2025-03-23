Chief Executive Officer

The Lending Corporation LLC

Danijella Dragas earned a B.S. in economics and international trade finance from the University of London. She spent 18 years at Bear Stearns, specializing in asset management and capital markets and played a key role in introducing Bear Stearns mortgages to the residential wholesale market. With 36 years in residential and commercial lending, Dragas focuses on construction finance, fintech, blockchain and international business finance. She advises CEOs and boards on corporate strategy and structured finance, with expertise in fintech startups, sports franchises and commercial lending. A guest speaker on business television and contributor to online publications, Dragas also serves as managing director of Global Soccer Pro and a U.S. board member of Football for Peace. She actively supports Parkinson’s research and global philanthropic initiatives.