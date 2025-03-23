EVP, Head of Commercial Banking and Treasury Management

Axos Bank

COMMERCIAL BANKING

David Park, executive vice president of commercial banking and treasury management at Axos Bank, has over 20 years of banking leadership in Southern California. Since joining Axos in 2018, he has transformed it from a specialty finance institution into a dynamic, relationship-based bank, launching middle market, fund banking, entertainment, technology and premium finance groups. In 2024, Park led team and portfolio acquisitions, strengthening the bank’s competitive position. Passionate about digital banking, he is spearheading efforts to modernize commercial banking services. Beyond his role, he serves on boards like the Asian Business Association of Orange County and mentors future bankers as a faculty member at the Pacific Coast Banking School. A Columbia M.B.A. graduate, Park also supports local entrepreneurship as a business investor.

