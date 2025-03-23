Douglas W. Schwartz

Partner, Corporate Group, Taxation Group

Nossaman

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Douglas Schwartz, partner at Nossaman, specializes in tax matters, including international, federal, state and local taxation. He advises on individual and compensation planning, business transactions, tax-exempt entities and investments across multiple asset classes. His clients span entertainment, real estate, manufacturing, sports, nonprofits and public agencies. Schwartz has extensive experience with tax controversies, representing clients before the IRS, California Franchise Tax Board and other regulatory bodies. He also advises on business formations, M&A, real estate tax issues and cross-border tax planning. His expertise includes structuring public pension and health plan investments, forming taxexempt organizations and navigating Proposition 13, sales tax and business license tax compliance. Schwartz regularly consults on tax issues for public agencies, including Los Angeles World Airports and the California High-Speed Rail Authority.