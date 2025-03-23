Partner

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Eric Wedel, partner at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, is a top private equity finance lawyer who leads the company’s Los Angeles office and serves as global co-chair of the finance and capital markets group. With 20 years of experience, he represents major private equity firms, including Warburg Pincus, KKR, Hg Capital, Stone Point Capital and Stonepeak. After moving to L.A. in 2021, Wedel joined Paul, Weiss in 2023, spearheading its West Coast expansion. Under his leadership, the firm has built elite legal capabilities in L.A. and London, earning The American Lawyer’s Law Firm of the Year Award. A prolific dealmaker, Wedel has led approximately $70 billion in private equity financings in 2024. His high-profile deals include major acquisitions for Stone Point, General Atlantic, Hg Capital and Warburg Pincus, positioning him as a dominant force in the industry.