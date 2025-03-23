VP & District Manager

U.S. Bank

COMMERCIAL BANKING

Francine Flores, vice president and district manager at U.S. Bank, has over 35 years of financial industry experience, including 22 years at U.S. Bank. A multiple award-winning leader, she is passionate about mentorship, fostering growth and advancing employees into senior leadership roles. Starting in an entry-level banking role, Flores earned Series 6, 63 and 7 licenses and completed executive training at Furman. She champions financial literacy and inclusion, helping underserved communities achieve financial independence. A Los Angeles native, she serves on the advisory boards of Tara’s Chance and the Whittier Boys and Girls Club. Flores previously led diversity initiatives as president of Nosotros Latinos Business Resource Group for Southern California.