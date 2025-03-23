President

Icon Benefits and Insurance Services

Grant Moulden, founder and president of ICON Benefits and Insurance Services, has 15 years of experience in the commercial insurance sector, specializing in employee benefits and expanding into commercial insurance. He has built a strong reputation by acquiring multiple brokerages and working with major carriers like Kaiser and Blue Cross/Blue Shield. Moulden analyzes company portfolios to provide quality, cost-effective coverage and strategic business solutions tailored to California’s insurance market. A former board member of the Orange County Association of Health Underwriters, he is known for his hands-on approach. Recently, he helped a client modernize its manual operations by implementing customized digital systems, improving efficiency while reducing costs. With a boutique, high-touch service model, Moulden continues to deliver innovative insurance solutions that support businesses’ long-term success.