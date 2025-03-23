Greg Banner

CEO & Senior Financial Adviser

Asset Preservation Strategies

ASSET/INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Greg Banner, CFP®, brings over 30 years of experience to Asset Preservation Strategies, specializing in financial planning for high- net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs and business owners. His expertise includes business growth and exit strategies, asset management, tax reduction, estate planning and alternative investments. He has a niche working with real estate developers and private equity to create income strategies. A sought-after speaker, Banner presents at industry events, including IMN Real Estate Family Office and Exit Planning Institute. He is an investment advisor representative with Axxcess Wealth Management, a licensed insurance broker and a California Registered Tax Preparer. He also holds a Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU®) designation and is endowed as a full Fellow of the Southern California Institute.

