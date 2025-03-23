Regional Senior Investment Officer

Northern Trust

ASSET/INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Henray Cohen is senior vice president and regional senior investment officer at Northern Trust, overseeing investment practices in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego and Santa Barbara. He serves on the firm’s Investment Advisory Committee, evaluating and monitoring wealth management solutions. Cohen directly manages over $1 billion in assets, providing investment and financial advisory services to individuals, families, foundations and trusts. Before joining Northern Trust, he worked in public accounting with Deloitte & Touche. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in business economics from UC Santa Barbara and an M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson School of Management. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Cohen brings deep expertise to investment management and strategic financial planning.