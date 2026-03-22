Shareholder

GREENBERG TRAURIG LLP

Professional Services

By representing artificial intelligence infrastructure company Lambda in a $275-million syndicated credit facility, Homin Lee is a shareholder at Greenberg Traurig LLP. He advises private equity sponsors and banks on complex debt fundings, including senior secured and asset-based lending transactions. He recently facilitated the $410-million financing for Pacific Avenue Capital Partners to acquire auto salvage business Pick Your Part from LKQ Corporation. He also represented Monroe Capital in extending credit facilities for NITEO Products to acquire Faultless Brands, which manages market leaders in fabric care. Lee successfully managed the expansion of Lambda’s next-generation NVIDIA AI accelerator fleet through a credit facility structured to grow alongside the company’s strategic infrastructure needs.