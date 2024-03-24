Executive Director

Business Finance Capital

LENDING

Jacky Dilfer, executive director of Business Finance Capital (BFC), is a commercial and SBA lending expert with over two decades of experience. Under her leadership, BFC has funded over 1,000 commercial real estate transactions and arranged more than $5 billion in SBA and commercial loans. BFC consistently ranks among the top SBA 504 lenders in Los Angeles County, California and the U.S. Dilfer is known for her commitment to client success, ensuring every transaction is handled with professionalism and compliance. A San Jose State graduate, she also serves on the boards of AltaMed Health Care Services, the Jewish Free Loan Association and the C5 Youth Foundation of Southern California, an organization that helps create opportunities for teens who strive to break barriers and build successful careers.

