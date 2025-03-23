Principal, Head of Business Development

Gallant Capital

PRIVATE EQUITY

Jamie Kim is principal, head of business development at Gallant Capital and responsible for sourcing and assessing investment opportunities, managing relationships with transaction advisors and leading the firm’s marketing strategy. Prior to Gallant, she was the head of corporate development & strategy at Presto (Nasdaq: PRST). Prior to Presto, Kim was a member of the business development team at Platinum Equity, where she led deal origination and managed strategic relationships with investment banks, corporate sellers and other deal intermediaries. She started her career as an investment analyst at J.P. Morgan and Merrill Lynch. She holds a B.A. in political science with honors from the University of California, Los Angeles and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.