Regional President for Orange County & Inland Empire

PNC Bank

COMMERCIAL BANKING

Jarrod Ingle is the regional president and head of corporate banking for Orange County & Inland Empire at PNC Bank. In this role, he leads business development, client relationships and philanthropic initiatives across the region, overseeing the expansion of PNC’s services in corporate & institutional banking, asset management and retail banking. With nearly 30 years of experience, Ingle has held senior executive positions at Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase. Since establishing PNC’s Regional President’s office in 2021, he has driven significant growth, strengthening relationships within key sectors like medical services, aerospace and food manufacturing. Ingle is committed to community involvement, serving on the boards of the Orange County United Way and Hope Through Housing Foundation and supporting early childhood education initiatives throughout the region.