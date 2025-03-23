Managing Director

Centerstone Capital

INVESTMENT BANKING

As a managing director at Centerstone Capital, Jay Liebowitz leads the firm’s debt advisory and principal investing teams. With over 20 years of experience, he has been involved in billions of dollars of transactions across healthcare, pharmaceuticals, consumer wellness and animal care. Before joining Centerstone, Liebowitz was a managing director at Post Advisory and a principal at Blackstone Credit, focusing on high-yield, distressed and mezzanine investments. He also served as an associate at Black Canyon and started his career as a financial analyst at Credit Suisse First Boston. Liebowitz graduated summa cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and is a board member of Access Youth Academy, a nonprofit supporting urban youth.

