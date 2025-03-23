John M. Meek

d

EVP, Director of Commercial Banking

Enterprise Bank & Trust

COMMERCIAL BANKING

John Meek is executive vice president and director of commercial banking for Enterprise Bank & Trust in Los Angeles and Orange counties. He leads relationship management and business development, expanding the bank’s client base and community partnerships. Since joining Enterprise in 2006, he has held key leadership roles, including as the regional president in St. Louis. Meek oversees a $1.6-billion loan portfolio and drives corporate citizenship efforts, supporting local nonprofits and financial literacy initiatives. He serves on the board of directors for Junior Achievement of Southern California and is a member of SIOR, ULI and the American Bankers Association. Through Enterprise University, he helps professionals enhance their business skills. Committed to client success, Meek delivers strategic financial solutions to businesses and real estate developers with a high-touch, consultative approach.