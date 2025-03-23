EVP, Regional Executive - California

Umpqua Bank

COMMERCIAL BANKING

Jonathan Dale is executive vice president and regional director for California commercial & middle market banking at Umpqua Bank, overseeing commercial banking across the state. Promoted in 2024 after success leading the Pacific Northwest and Mountain West regions, he now drives Umpqua’s growth in California. With 29 years in banking, Dale began as a teller at 18 and advanced through leadership roles in retail, corporate banking and enterprise strategy. He earned his M.B.A. from USC’s Marshall School of Business without an undergraduate degree--an honor for exceptional candidates. He leads high-performing teams focused on helping businesses achieve strategic growth. Dale has also been involved with national organizations that teach school-age students financial literacy, work and career readiness.