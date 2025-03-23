Wealth Advisor/Co-Director of Women of Wealth Program Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

ASSET/INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

As a wealth advisor and co-director of the Women of Wealth Program at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management, Kaytlin Hall specializes in providing financial planning services for professional women and families. With over a decade of experience, she is committed to empowering working mothers, including doctors, lawyers and executives. As a co-founder of the Women of Wealth Group, she develops tailored strategies that address her clients’ unique challenges, such as saving for college, private school tuition, family protection and managing family expenses. Hall is dedicated to providing personalized guidance, ensuring her clients feel confident in their financial futures. She is also an avid sailor, community leader and supporter of animal rescue efforts, including her work with the Shelter Transport Animal Rescue Team (START).