EVP & Head of Consumer Lending

Hanmi Bank

COMMERCIAL BANKING

As the executive vice president and head of consumer lending at Hanmi Bank, Larsen Lee oversees key departments including correspondent, wholesale, retail, warehousing and servicing. With 38 years of banking experience, he played a key role in founding the Consumer Lending Center at Hanmi in 2020. Lee also developed the “Consumer Lending Community Development Program” which enables homeowners to finance the construction of additional dwelling units (ADUs) to address affordable housing shortages in Los Angeles. His contributions have significantly impacted both the banking industry and the communities Hanmi serves. Known for his innovation in banking, Lee is also actively involved in the community, serving as a board member for Wheat Mission, which assists children with learning disabilities.

