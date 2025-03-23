Lauren T. Attard

Counsel

Lauren Attard focuses on bankruptcy, restructuring and creditors’ rights, with expertise in mass torts, damages and claims. She previously served as assistant general counsel at the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC) and as legislative counsel to Congressman Brad Sherman on financial services and tax issues. In the past 24 months, she has led major cases, including representing a timber company facing $300 million in claims from a 2022 Northern California fire and wineries suing PacifiCorp for losses from Oregon’s 2020 wildfires. She also recovered over $565 million for Douglas County families and timber companies affected by those fires. Attard’s extensive experience in the financial and legal sectors strengthens her ability to handle complex litigation and settlements.