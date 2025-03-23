Audit Principal

Withum

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Lilit Nersisyan, a principal at Withum’s Los Angeles office, has 13 years of experience in financial services, specializing in GAAP, GAAS and Alternative Investment Audits. Since joining Withum in 2023, she has played a key role in expanding the firm’s financial services practice on the West Coast, connecting regional teams and mentoring new hires. Nersisyan leads technical training, organizes industry networking events and champions the Women in Financial Services empowerment group. She actively supports her community through initiatives like Withum’s Week of Caring and volunteering for Autism Speaks, Habitat for Humanity and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. Recognized for her leadership, she was nominated for the Experienced Leader Award at the CalCPA Women’s Leadership Conference.