President, Founder & CEO

Greif & Co.

INVESTMENT BANKING

Lloyd Greif is the president, founder and CEO of Greif & Co., an investment bank that specializes in M&A transactions for entrepreneurially owned middle-market companies. After rising to vice chairman and head of investment banking at Sutro & Co., he founded Greif & Co. in 1992, where he has led high-profile deals such as Bacardi’s acquisition of Patrón Tequila and the merger of Mrs. Gooch’s with Whole Foods. Renowned for his “client-first” approach and tireless work ethic, Greif is a respected expert in M&A deal-making and regularly lectures at UCLA, USC and Loyola Law School. In addition to his business achievements, he is a committed civic leader and philanthropist, supporting education, the arts and various charitable causes, including pandemic food assistance and Ukraine war relief.