Chairman of the Board/Partner in Charge, International Tax

RJI CPAs

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Manuel Ramirez, chairman of the board/partner in charge at RJI CPAs, is a distinguished finance leader with over 40 years of expertise in accounting, taxation and business consulting. In 2023, he was elected president of the DFK USA Executive Committee and named to the DFK International Advisory Board, influencing accounting practices globally. A former California Board of Accountancy president, Ramirez adjudicated over 300 disciplinary cases, shaping CPA standards. Recognized among Forbes’ Top 200 CPAs and Orange County Business Journal’s Most Influential, he champions Hispanic leadership as a cofounder of the Hispanic 100 PAC. An advocate for education and philanthropy, he serves on advisory boards for UCI, CSUF and the Make- A-Wish Foundation.

