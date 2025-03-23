A portrait of Marcus Lyu

Vice President

Palm Tree LLC

INVESTMENT BANKING

As a vice president at Palm Tree LLC, Marcus Lyu specializes in strategic finance within the firm’s financial consulting service line. He brings extensive expertise in managing transition and integration projects across diverse industries, with a focus on FP&A reporting, operating plans, forecast modeling and working capital optimization. Lyu has played a key role in elevating Palm Tree’s strategic finance practice, known for his ability to address complex financial issues and deliver innovative, actionable insights. Prior to Palm Tree, he was a senior consultant at Deloitte and worked in PwC’s risk assurance practice. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business economics from UCLA, a master’s degree in finance from the University of Rochester and is a licensed CPA in California.