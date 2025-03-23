(Jonah Light Photography)

Senior Banking Director - Los Angeles & Santa Barbara

Northern Trust

ASSET/INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Matt Rechner is the senior banking director for Northern Trust in Los Angeles, overseeing banking teams in Century City, Pasadena, Santa Barbara and San Diego. With over 25 years of experience, he advises high-networth individuals, families, businesses and nonprofits on capital advisory strategies. Previously, he led Northern Trust’s banking practice in San Diego and managed a real estate and commercial banking team. A University of Notre Dame graduate, Rechner serves on the board of trustees for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and was previously a corporate board member of the San Diego Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Recognized as a Northern Trust Wealth Management West Region President’s Circle member, his role expanded in 2023 to support San Diego’s growth.

