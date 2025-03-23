Michael Baker

Wealth Manager

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

ASSET/INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Mike Baker, CFP®, is an investment advisor representative and management team member at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, where he oversees and trains junior advisors. He co-founded and leads the firm’s aerospace and defense group, analyzing emerging investment opportunities. Baker also plays a key role in the corporate benefits division, helping companies design and manage 401(k) plans. As a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER®, he provides strategic financial planning and wealth management for high-net-worth clients, entrepreneurs and professionals. A first-generation college graduate from San Diego State University, Baker mentors aspiring financial professionals through the Aztec Mentor Program and frequently speaks on financial wellness topics, helping individuals and businesses navigate complex financial decisions.