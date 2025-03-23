Senior Counsel

Lagerlof, LLP

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Michael Rapkine is senior counsel in Lagerlof, LLP’s litigation department, specializing in financial services litigation, business torts and contract disputes. With extensive experience defending lender liability actions, title disputes and bankruptcy matters, he has represented clients including the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, Priceline.com and Rabobank. A UCLA graduate and Phi Beta Kappa member, Rapkine earned his law degree from Pepperdine University in 2002. His notable cases include Williams v. Wells Fargo Bank, securing attorneys’ fees after a jury trial victory, and Das v. WMC Mortg. Corp., where the court ruled lenders have no duty to place borrowers in affordable loans. He was also part of a legal team that successfully prosecuted claims in a $517-million swap transaction dispute involving Enron.

