Partner

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Michael Reeves, a partner at Kirkland & Ellis in Los Angeles, is a leading advisor in private equity and asset management M&A, specializing in GP stake sales. With over 30 years of experience, he counsels top private equity firms, including Clearlake Capital, Oaktree Capital and Platinum Equity, on complex transactions. In the past 24 months, Reeves led over 40 deals, including Accel-KKR’s $2.2-billion fund formation and Energy Capital Partners’ merger with Bridgepoint Group to create a €57-billion asset manager. Recognized for his industry expertise, he frequently speaks at conferences and provides pro bono legal services to nonprofits like The Access Project California and New Story Inc., which seeks to improve access to affordable, quality housing for families in Latin America.

