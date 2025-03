Partner

Massumi + Consoli

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Michael Young, partner at Massumi + Consoli, is a seasoned transactional attorney advising private equity firms, portfolio companies and public and private businesses on complex transactions, including acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, mergers and joint ventures. He also counsels clients on corporate governance matters, making him a trusted advisor for high-stakes deals. Young has led transactions across diverse industries, representing clients such as Abry Partners, Aurora Capital Partners, Clearlake Capital Group and Amphenol Corporation. Recognized by The Legal 500 and the Los Angeles Business Journal, he is known for his expertise in middle-market M&A. Previously at Latham & Watkins, he has been instrumental in Massumi + Consoli’s rapid growth. Young also leads firm culture initiatives, talent development and client relationship management. Beyond law, he supports charitable efforts, including the Posse Foundation.