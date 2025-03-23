President & Senior Financial Adviser

Asset Preservation Strategies

ASSET/INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Monica Szakos is president and senior financial adviser at Asset Preservation Strategies, Inc., guiding individuals and families through complex financial decisions. Known for her calm leadership, she prioritizes client education to ensure informed wealth management choices, especially in volatile markets. A Certified Financial Planner(tm) (CFP®), Certified Exit Planning Advisor, Behavioral Financial Advisor and Certified Financial Fiduciary, Szakos has also completed the Advanced Wealth Strategist Planner Program and is a fellow of the Southern California Institute. She holds a B.B.A. from the University of San Diego with a real estate emphasis and a minor in accountancy. Committed to philanthropy, she actively supports the Helen Woodward Animal Center and serves on the Estate & Trust Planning Council for Rady Children’s Hospital Foundation.