Nanaz Benyamini is a partner at SingerLewak with 29 years of experience in tax and accounting, including over 14 years as a tax-exempt specialist. She graduated from the University of Southern California with a Bachelor of Science in accounting. Benyamini began her career at Deloitte & Touche in 1996, advancing to tax senior manager in their Los Angeles tax exempt practice. She specializes in taxation for nonprofit organizations, offering compliance and consulting services tailored to their unique needs, including tax and operational requirements and unrelated business income. Additionally, she has expertise in for-profit taxation, covering individuals, flow-through entities and S corporations. As a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and AICPA member, Benyamini delivers personalized and strategic tax planning solutions for diverse clients.

