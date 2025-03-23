Neal S. Robb

(¬© Gittings Photography)

Partner

Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young, LLP

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Neal Robb, a partner at Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young, LLP, is a nationally recognized litigator specializing in high-stakes financial services and securities litigation. He defends clients in state and federal courts and private arbitration forums, including FINRA, JAMS and AAA. Robb has recently handled major cases, including defending a global investment bank in a $500-million arbitration over aggressive trading strategies, representing a financial adviser in litigation tied to tax strategies under IRS scrutiny and navigating SEC regulations in a dispute over off-channel communications. Beyond his legal work, he is a dedicated advocate for autism causes, serving on the UC Davis MIND Institute’s National Council. Robb has been recognized on the Lawdragon 500 and Super Lawyers lists and holds an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell.

