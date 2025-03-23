Associate

Cox, Castle & Nicholson

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Nicholas Cameron is a commercial real estate attorney on Cox Castle’s capital markets team, specializing in real estate finance transactions for lenders and borrowers. He advises on deals involving raw land, retail, industrial, office, multifamily, hospitality and medical office properties. Cameron represents insurance companies, private lenders and banks in structuring complex loans and counsels borrowers on financing needs. His expertise includes drafting and negotiating loan documents, due diligence and closing logistics. He also advises institutional investors and developers on acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures and Co-GP investment structures. Recent deals include a $362-million syndicated loan for land acquisition, a $100-million construction finance facility and a multimillion-dollar mezzanine loan for multifamily development. A NAIOP SoCal member, Cameron actively engages in its Young Professionals Group and alumni committees.