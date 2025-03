Partner BakerHostetler

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Numan J. Siddiqi, partner at BakerHostetler, excels in complex corporate transactions, specializing in securities offerings, venture capital, mergers and acquisitions and secured loans. His expertise attracts clients across industries, including sports data forecasting, semiconductors and navigation systems, guiding them through financings and sales to private equity and strategic buyers. Siddiqi also advises emerging growth companies and consults on banking and financing matters for public and private firms. In addition, he serves as an advisor for entrepreneurship and innovation programs at University of California, Los Angeles and University of California, Irvine business schools. Siddiqi is the business leader at BakerHostetler’s Orange County office, leveraging his deep transactional experience to provide strategic counsel and drive business success.