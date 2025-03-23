Partner

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Paul Rezvani, a debt finance partner at Kirkland & Ellis in Los Angeles, leads complex financing transactions for major private equity firms, including TPG, Thoma Bravo and Accel-KKR. He advises on acquisition financings, recapitalizations, restructurings and loan workouts across industries such as technology, healthcare and industrials. Rezvani recently advised TPG and Francisco Partners on the $6.5-billion acquisition of New Relic, earning Kirkland a spot among Law360’s Legal Lions of the Week. Other key deals include advising Marlin Equity Partners on Virgin Pulse’s $3-billion merger with HealthComp and Thoma Bravo on the $1.4-billion sale of Syntellis. He has also advised K1 Investment Management, Centerbridge Partners and TPG Rise Climate on major financings.

