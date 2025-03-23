Founder & Managing Partner

Trousdale Ventures

VENTURE CAPITAL

Phillip Sarofim, founder and managing partner of Trousdale Ventures, is known for forward-thinking, sustainable investments across space, mobility, advanced tech, climate technology and wellness. He led the revival of the Meyers Manx dune buggy brand as chairman and has backed companies such as battery innovator Coreshell, satellite communications firm CesiumAstro and green hypersonic aviation leader Venus Aerospace. Sarofim’s recent deals include investments in Impulse Space, Starfish Space and Pacific Fusion. Beyond business, he supports institutions like the ArtCenter College of Design, the Houston Police Foundation and the National Air and Space Museum. An alumnus of Rice University, Sarofim combines innovation with sustainability to drive impactful change across industries, fostering a future where technological advancement benefits society and the environment.