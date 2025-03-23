Partner

Partner Kirkland & Ellis LLP

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Pippa Bond is a leading Capital Markets attorney with expertise in corporate finance, securities and restructuring. She serves as primary outside counsel for Ares Management (NYSE: ARES; $378B AUM) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE: OWL; $166B AUM), advising on IPOs, capital markets transactions and governance. Her practice includes liability management and restructuring for major brands like Neiman Marcus, Staples and Equinox. Bond also counsels issuers, sponsors and underwriters in public offerings, debt placements and M&A deals. She serves on the boards of ASSIST, a nonprofit that matches academically talented, multilingual international students with American independent secondary schools and Team IMPACT, a nonprofit that pairs children with serious illnesses with college sports teams.

