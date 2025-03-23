Head of CIT Bank & Chief Digital Officer

Ravi Kumar is the chief digital officer for First Citizens Bank and head of CIT Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank. Under his leadership, CIT Bank has become one of the top 10 online banks in the U.S., renowned for its digital convenience and competitive interest rates. Kumar oversees the bank’s digital platforms, including an innovative cash management platform that helps businesses manage cash flow and make cross-border payments. This platform earned the 2024 Model Bank Award from Celent. He has driven growth in CIT Bank’s deposits while ensuring marketing efficiencies and maintaining high standards of safety. With over 25 years of experience in financial services leadership, Kumar has held senior roles across product development, marketing and customer experience.