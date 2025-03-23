Managing Partner

Reggie Gooden is the managing partner of 360 Business Management, specializing in serving entertainers and athletes. Following stints at a family office and a boutique business management firm, he co-founded 360 Business Management in 2022 with his partner, Josh Martin. The firm has expanded from a single office and four employees to locations in Woodland Hills and Burbank, now employing over 15 people. As managing partner, Gooden plays a strategic role and maintains a high-profile client roster, offering trusted financial advice. In June 2024, he earned his Series 65 securities license, which enhances his ability to advise clients on building wealth through investments and net worth strategies. The firm’s success has led to recognition on notable industry lists, including The Hollywood Reporter, Variety Magazine and Billboard Magazine.