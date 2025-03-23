Rick Bechtel

EVP & Head of U.S. Mortgage

City National Bank

LENDING

Rick Bechtel, executive vice president and head of U.S. mortgage at City National Bank, brings over 30 years of experience in residential lending. Based in Los Angeles, he leads CNB’s mortgage strategy, overseeing sales, operations, capital markets and servicing. Under Bechtel’s leadership, CNB expanded its mortgage and home equity capabilities, including the City National Ladder Up Home Loan Grant. The grant offers up to $50,000 in majority Black or Hispanic census tracts in Los Angeles and up to $20,000 in other qualifying areas. The Community Lending Team, now 30 members strong, has partnered with over 50 nonprofits and hosted nearly 400 workshops in 2024. Bechtel also serves on the LA Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Governors, collaborating with city leaders to drive economic progress.

