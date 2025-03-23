Head of Real Estate Banking

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank

COMMERCIAL BANKING

Ryan Park is the head of real estate banking at Mizrahi Tefahot Bank, boasting 20 years of industry experience, including three years with the firm. A UCLA graduate with a Bachelor of Science in mathematics/economics, he has successfully established a commercial real estate banking platform that has expanded the portfolio by 10 times in three years. Park specializes in commercial real estate lending across the greater Los Angeles MSA and NYC, covering multifamily, office, industrial, retail and special-use properties. He also serves as a credit committee member for UMTB USA and has a decade of experience as a children’s group leader at Young Nak Church of Orange County, focusing on Sunday School program development for grades 1-6.

