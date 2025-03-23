SVP, L.A. Market Leader

U.S. Bank

COMMERCIAL BANKING

Spencer Smith is the Los Angeles market leader at U.S. Bank, overseeing large cap industrials and business services, as well as their middle market Los Angeles North teams. He joined U.S. Bank through the 2022 Union Bank acquisition, where he was the Los Angeles market president. Previously, Smith spent a decade at Bank of America in commercial and investment banking roles and held positions at J.P. Morgan, BP and Deloitte. With over 20 years of financial services experience, he brings deep industry expertise to U.S. Bank. Smith holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Brigham Young University and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.