Managing Director

Janes Capital Partners

INVESTMENT BANKING

Stephen R. Perry is the managing director and co-founder of Janes Capital Partners, bringing over 30 years of investment banking experience, particularly in mergers and acquisitions within the aerospace & defense sector. He has completed over 80 M&A transactions valued at approximately $6.5 billion, with notable deals involving Boeing, Northrop Grumman and General Dynamics. Perry is a member of the Aero Club of Southern California’s executive committee and serves as co-chair of Oaklins’ global aerospace & defense practice. He holds an M.B.A. in finance from UCLA Anderson and a B.A. in finance and accounting from Georgetown University. He is frequently published and speaks at industry conferences, showcasing his expertise in corporate finance and investment banking.

