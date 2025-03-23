President & CEO

California Credit Union

CREDIT UNIONS

Under Steve O’Connell’s leadership as president & CEO at California Credit Union, the credit union has grown to over $5 billion in assets and 200,000 members, achieving record loan production and a 96.6% member satisfaction score in 2024. He has driven innovation in digital banking, operational efficiencies and employee engagement through training programs and resource groups. Committed to community investment, O’Connell launched the California Credit Union Foundation and has overseen $2.5 million in local contributions, including teacher grants and scholarships. As a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), the credit union expands financial access to underserved communities through specialized products, credit-building programs and financial literacy initiatives. O’Connell also prioritizes diversity, equity & inclusion (DE&I), with 45% of leadership roles held by women.

