Executive Director

J.P. Morgan

ASSET/INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Trisha Vo is an executive director and banker at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, guiding clients in managing and maximizing their wealth. With over 20 years of experience, she works with multi-generational families, law firm partners, medical professionals and entrepreneurs, offering tailored strategies in estate planning, lending, private investments and liquidity. Previously at Wells Fargo, City National Bank and Bank of America, Vo is committed to empowering women in entrepreneurship and technology as a member of Girls in Tech. A California State University, Fullerton graduate, she holds a B.B.A. in finance and marketing. Fluent in Vietnamese and conversant in Cantonese and French, she supports nonprofits focused on health advocacy and underserved youth.