Partner

Lagerlof, LLP

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Yaw-Jiun (Gene) Wu is a partner at Lagerlof, LLP, specializing in business litigation, class actions, bankruptcy adversaries and intellectual property. A licensed patent attorney, he has expertise in federal preemption, lender liability, ADA and FEHA compliance and commercial agreements. Previously an associate at Sheppard Mullin, Wu has litigated significant cases, including Haggarty v. Wells Fargo Bank and DeLeon v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. He earned a B.S. in biochemistry, summa cum laude, from SUNY Buffalo and a J.D. from UC Berkeley School of Law. Before law school, he interned with the EEOC and served in the U.S. Peace Corps, teaching in Samoa. Admitted to all federal courts in California and the USPTO, Wu is a member of NCAB and the Asian Business League and is fluent in Mandarin.