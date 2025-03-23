Partner

Holland & Knight

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Yoojin Lee is a financial services attorney at Holland & Knight’s Los Angeles office, specializing in asset-based lending. She represents financial institutions in domestic and international secured lending transactions, often involving multiple jurisdictions and currencies. Lee’s career highlights include representing agent banks in multi-billion-dollar deals, such as a $1.6-billion financing for a major international toy manufacturer. She is known for building close, collaborative relationships with clients, focusing on their success. Lee also mentors students and young attorneys, offering guidance on career development. She has been recognized by the Secured Finance Network, the Los Angeles Business Journal and Leadership Council on Legal Diversity for her leadership and contributions to the field.

