Managing Director

Gallant Capital

PRIVATE EQUITY

Zack Stiefler leads investment sourcing, structuring, financing and execution as managing director at Gallant Capital. Previously, he was a principal at Corridor Capital, vice president at Lindsay Goldberg and an analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s global consumer & retail group. Stiefler also co-founded and served as CEO of Bungalow Insurance, an insurance technology firm sold in 2018. He serves on the boards of InformData, Lightning Step and Arctiq and has held board roles at Arvan, CEO Warrior, Nationwide Property & Appraisal Solutions, Refresh Mental Health, U.S. Industrial Tool & Supply and World Wide Land Transfer. He holds a B.S. in economics and a B.A. in political science from Duke University and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.